GlobalBoost-Y Tops 1-Day Volume of $672.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $750,293.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.01823251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.02946403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00681541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00726589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00454609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008895 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,390,951 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

