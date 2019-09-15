Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 389,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $383.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.38. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 639.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3,562.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

