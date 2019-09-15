Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 460,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,804. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.