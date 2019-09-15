Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,407,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 7,022,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $952,059. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX remained flat at $$28.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,357,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.