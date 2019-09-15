Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genmab A/S stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Genmab A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

