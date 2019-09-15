GenesisX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $53,244.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,737,397 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

