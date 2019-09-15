Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Gartner posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

IT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,374,000 after buying an additional 417,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 17,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,114,000 after buying an additional 352,899 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 194,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.