GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.
NYSE:GME traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 7,445,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $16,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
