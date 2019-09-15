GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 7,445,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $16,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

