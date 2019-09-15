GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of GameStop to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GameStop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in GameStop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GameStop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 7,445,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

