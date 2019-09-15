Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.33. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 334 shares traded.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $34,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,034 shares of company stock valued at $183,431 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 820.9% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 159,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 141,774 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 370,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

