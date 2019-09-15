G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 459,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 113,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.