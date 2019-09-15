FunFair Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $241,554.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.01157267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00087823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

