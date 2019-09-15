Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Down 8.7%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, 1,871,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,459,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 673,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 72.8% in the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 859,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)
Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.