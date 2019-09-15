Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Down 8.7%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, 1,871,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,459,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 673,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 72.8% in the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 859,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

