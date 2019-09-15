freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €21.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.02 ($24.44).

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNTN shares. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.78 ($21.83). 517,771 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.62. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

