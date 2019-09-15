Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FOX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of FOX worth $99,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. 868,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

