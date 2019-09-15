Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FSM. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,661. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 86.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,876 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,750 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.0% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,624,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 953,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.