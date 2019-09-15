FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.94 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.94 million and $19,953.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,260,038 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

