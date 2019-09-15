FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,788,700 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 2,453,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $52.74. 349,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

