Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 64.18% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $355.74 million during the quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

