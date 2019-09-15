Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Reduced by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $568,121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 857.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after buying an additional 3,129,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 444.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after buying an additional 1,105,887 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13,261.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,068,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,373,000 after buying an additional 1,060,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.60. 2,282,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,737. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.72.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

