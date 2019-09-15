FirstBlood 1-Day Volume Tops $21,944.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ZB.COM, Liqui and OKEx. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $21,944.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00199180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.01158847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

