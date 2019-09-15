First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.69

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $13.17. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 676,489 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.18.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$253,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,725. Also, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,800. Insiders sold a total of 134,699 shares of company stock worth $1,745,098 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

