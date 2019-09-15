First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Data by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on First Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of First Data stock remained flat at $$31.69 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

