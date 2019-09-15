FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the information security company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $453,216. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 114.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after purchasing an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 190.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.