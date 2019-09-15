FidentiaX Hits Market Capitalization of $290,376.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FidentiaX has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $290,376.00 and approximately $9,209.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.71 or 0.04555195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

