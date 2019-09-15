Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,921 shares of company stock worth $36,086,527. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

