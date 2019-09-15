Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 677,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,173. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

