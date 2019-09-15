FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,256,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

