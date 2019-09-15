Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,277,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 4,830,400 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,080 shares of company stock worth $1,440,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 306.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 615,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FII shares. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

