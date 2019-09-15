Feathercoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,283.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $12,283.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 250,955,320 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

