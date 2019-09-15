Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.45. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 38,580 shares.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

