Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter worth $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Farmmi by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 27,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,268. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

