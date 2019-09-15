Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.83 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. Fantom has a market cap of $28.83 million and $3.57 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.01188987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.