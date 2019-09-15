Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,116,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,854.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,270. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,258,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,636,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. 311,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

