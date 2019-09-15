Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $81.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.64. 6,979,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

