eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,287,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,040,900 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $167,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $86,246.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,438. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 137,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,649. The company has a market cap of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.