Exfo (TSE:EXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.00. Exfo shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20. The company has a market cap of $276.41 million and a PE ratio of -41.58.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

