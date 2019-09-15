Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.92. 757,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,495. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after buying an additional 169,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after buying an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,460,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 80,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

