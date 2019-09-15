Everex Hits Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, OKEx and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Mercatox, Huobi, BX Thailand, IDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

