Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

