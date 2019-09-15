Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after acquiring an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $233.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.66 and a 200-day moving average of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.47.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

