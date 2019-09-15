Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $49.62 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $49,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after acquiring an additional 816,141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

