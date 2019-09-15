Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $9,563,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 223,068 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

AbbVie stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

