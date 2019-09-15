Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.72.

Shares of COST opened at $291.90 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

