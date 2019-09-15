Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $821.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the lowest is $802.90 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $714.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.73. 690,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

