Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $443.41 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $710.42 million and $443.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00060552 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coinut, Coinroom and Coinbase Pro. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.01828633 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,493,937 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Crex24, YoBit, C2CX, Koineks, ABCC, CPDAX, Gatehub, LiteBit.eu, Coinhub, Bithumb, Exmo, Bit-Z, Binance, Bibox, BCEX, Indodax, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinbase Pro, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Coinnest, OKEx, Coinroom, CoinTiger, Coinut, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, LBank, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, OKCoin International, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, CoinEx, Kraken, BitForex, Liquid, Coinone, HBUS, RightBTC, CoinExchange, FCoin, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Huobi, Upbit, EXX, ChaoEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

