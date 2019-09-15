Eterbase One Day Trading Volume Hits $392,818.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Eterbase has a market cap of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Eterbase has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00336284 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006992 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Eterbase

Eterbase is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

