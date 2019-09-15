Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.30. 733,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.