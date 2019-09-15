EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.03. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.39. 3,921,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,203. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

