EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 713,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 119,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

